Bradford County reported two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the State Department of Health.
The total number of cases in the county is now 82, with seven of the cases being probable and 75 confirmed to be positive.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where the 28 cases are the most in the county.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 114,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,200 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, the number of coronavirus cases in Tioga County increased to 197 over the weekend, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Sixteen of the cases are currently active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 156. Elderwood has recorded 49 recoveries, and is now free of the virus.
Additionally, 118 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
The number of cases in Chemung County increased to 136 over the weekend.
Five cases are currently active, and three people in Chemung County have died due complications of COVID-19.
The number of recoveries increased to 128.
Over 421,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
