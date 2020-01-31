HARRISBURG — Pennsylvanians could play a more prominent role in future Presidential primary elections under a bill approved by the Senate this week, according to Senator Gene Yaw (R-23), who supported the measure.
“I think moving the presidential primary up in Pennsylvania is a great idea,” Sen. Yaw said. “For many years, the selection of the presidential nominee had already been determined by the time Pennsylvania voters have gotten the opportunity to cast their ballot. Moving our state into the area where major states are I think is a plus for Pennsylvania.”
Senate Bill 779 would move up the date of the primary in Presidential election years from the fourth Tuesday in April to the third Tuesday in March. This would allow voters in Pennsylvania to cast their ballots the same day as other influential states, including Arizona, Florida and Illinois.
The bill would not take effect until the 2024 election, and election dates would not change in non-Presidential years. Additionally, the bill would not break any rules set forth by the Democratic National Committee or the Republican National Committee.
Senate Bill 779 was sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.