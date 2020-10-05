Tioga County Public Health reported last Thursday that multiple individuals that are positive for COVID-19 have visited various locations around the Owego area.
Anyone who was at the following locations during the periods of time below are asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure.
Locations, dates, and times include:
- Sept. 18, 2020 — Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 9:30 p.m. to midnight;
- Sept. 19, 2020 — Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sept. 20, 2020 Metros from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sept. 21, 2020 — Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sept. 21, 2020 — Owego Laundry Mat from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 22, 2020 — Cuts and Curls by Kris in Berkshire
- Sept. 23, 2020 — Chemung Canal (W. Main Street, Owego) from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Sept. 23, 2020 — Metros from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tioga Public Health is asking for the public’s help to prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.
A list of COVID-19 testing locations in our area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.
