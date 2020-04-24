OWEGO — There are now 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County, according to a press release issued on Thursday.
At least 25 of the confirmed cases are at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Four people in Tioga County have now died due to complications of COVID-19.
The number of recoveries remains at 20, while 72 others are in mandatory quarantine and no tests are pending results.
The county is also collecting donations of masks for people that do not have one and can not make their own. New Yorkers are now required to wear a mask if they are in public. They can be donated and picked up at Home Central in Owego during regular business hours.
Tioga County Department of Social Services (DSS) is now offering a free mobile app that allows residents to submit documents, according to County Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
“NYDocSubmit is a mobile app that provides individuals who have applied for, or are receiving DSS benefits, the ability to simply and quickly submit documentation to DSS,” Thursday’s press release said.
Chemung County has recorded 83 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of five from Wednesday.
Forty of those cases have ended with recoveries.
Most of the Chemung County cases are in the city of Elmira, where there are 19. The town of Southport has the next highest total, with 13.
One person is currently hospitalized, and the death toll remains at one.
Over 268,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 21,000 have died.
