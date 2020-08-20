Elderwood residents high stepping their way across the country
Elderwood Assisted Living resident Nancy Roberts is pictured here in front of the map that shows how far the Elderwood High Steppers have walked so far.

WAVERLY — For the past 17 weeks, 10 residents at Elderwood Assisted Living at Waverly have been participating in an exercise program called, Right Moves.

This group of dedicated walkers are called the Elderwood High Steppers.

“Since walking is a great way to maintain strong legs and stamina, this program combines the health aspects of walking with a virtual tour of the United States. Our residents have been very enthusiastic about this and are enjoying the adventure,” a press release from Elderwood said.

As the residents reach specific American cities, they are given an informational packet regarding that city with the history and fun facts, included. They have a party to celebrate their journey and trial popular treats associated with that area of the country.

When residents reached Boston, they sampled Clam Chowder, and when reaching Philadelphia, they had cheesecake.

Currently, they are well on their way to Chicago. The next city to be reached will be St. Louis, then continuing to Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Honolulu and then to Anchorage.

Together as a group they have logged 927 miles. The resident with the most steps is Nancy Roberts, with 1,008,864 steps logged. That is approximately, 452 miles, Nancy has walked.

