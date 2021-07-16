Athens Summer Rec a Success

ATHENS – Athens Area School District wrapped up its summer recreation program on Thursday after 15 days of fun-filled activities for students entering third- to eighth-grade.
This was the first summer recreation program for Athens in recent memory, and Athens Athletic and Recreation Director JB Sullivan said the hope was to make “an inclusive environment for all kids to have something fun to do.”
“The goal was of course for the kids to have fun and just kinda build a school community,” said Sullivan.
The program saw more than 80 students participate in a variety of activities, including athletics, crafts, and watching movies.
Sullivan said that the weather wasn’t always cooperative, forcing the program to move indoors some of the days, but overall he deemed it a success.
“For a first year, not really knowing what to expect and coming off COVID, I’ve been really happy with the participation of the kids,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan expressed his gratitude for Krista Goodman, the high school’s physical education teacher, as well as the high school counselors who helped make sure that the program ran smoothly.
The district hopes to continue this program next summer, building off of what was learned this year.
“We’ve certainly taken a lot of notes on what activities are popular and which ones aren’t as popular,” said Sullivan. “So of course we’ll take the ones that they like and continue with that and the ones that they don’t seem to have as much of an interest in (we’ll) probably scrap those and try something different.”
He also said that the district plans to put together other recreation programs to take place throughout the rest of the school year as well, “whether it be sports or just other kinds of academic or club-type things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.