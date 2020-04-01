Athens grad producing hand sanitizer for first responders at NH distillery

Like all business owners in America, Athens High graduate Brian Ferguson was trying to figure out his next step when the coronavirus began to spread and close things down across the country.
Ferguson would quickly decide to switch gears at Flag Hill Distillery and Winery in Lee, New Hampshire — going from producing bourbon and rye whiskey to pumping out hand sanitizer for first responders.
“Essentially it was needs based. I am fairly active in the community out here and a number of people had asked me questions (about it),” said Ferguson on why he decided to start producing hand sanitizer. “We started getting calls that fire departments, police departments and first responders didn’t have (hand sanitizer) so that was when we made the decision to start producing it.”
Ferguson and his crew at Flag Hill started pumping out 80 gallons of sanitizer per day — and he counted on local congressional candidate Matt Mayberry to get the product to the first responders.
“I knew him through Rotary. He reached out to me and said he would start distributing to all these fire departments and police departments,” Ferguson explained.
For Ferguson, switching his production from whiskey to sanitizer was fairly simple because he already had most of the ingredients on hand.
“We have the largest vineyard in New Hampshire, so we are really focused on the agriculture piece of it already, and there was another 40 or so acres of the farm that wasn’t being used for anything super productive, so we started growing grain. In 2016, we were one of the only farm distillers in the country that was producing all of our corn and rye and wheat for our whiskey production right on the farm,” Ferguson said. “We are really lucky during this because we don’t have to source any of those raw agricultural ingredients. We pretty much had everything on hand.”
Ferguson, who bought Flag Hill in 2015, admitted that he didn’t understand how big the need for hand sanitizer was early on in the pandemic.
“Basically, we took everything we had in bulk on the premises and started producing (hand sanitizer). Everything that we had in bulk containers, we went through that in a matter of a few hours,” said Ferguson. “I completely underestimated how much of a thing it was, and I didn’t realize how even some of the hospitals are struggling to get some of this material. We’ve kind of changed directions at this point, and this is pretty much all we’re doing besides people being in the vineyard getting that pruned.”
Ferguson would love to still be producing his award-winning whiskey, but he knew he had to step up during this crisis.
“We are built for it. To be honest, I was shocked that we were the answer. It was surprising to me. I thought there were big shampoo companies and stuff like that that have all this stuff on hand and are really a quick sidestep into it. But when we started getting calls, it was just obvious that we needed to do something and there was almost no reason to say no,” said Ferguson, who is a former distiller at Finger Lakes Distilling and Cayman Spirit Company.
Ferguson is proud to be able to support firefighters, police officers and all first responders during this time.
“(We wanted to make) sure that first responders are comfortable if they get a call ... anything we can do to make sure that network and system is staying healthy and in place is very important,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.