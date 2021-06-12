WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Bradford County Correctional Facility is looking into a program that could provide the overdose reversal drug naloxone to departing inmates with substance abuse disorders in the near future.
The idea is being spearheaded by the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association in partnership with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, according to Bradford County Correctional Facility Warden Donald Stewart, with hopes it can be implemented in county prisons across the state.
On Wednesday, the Bradford County Prison Board voted to support the program’s implementation locally. Stewart said the program has received initial support from the county’s Drug and Alcohol Advisory Board and the jail’s medical personnel, although he noted that the advisory board would like more information about the program.
Asked how many inmates struggle with addiction, Stewart couldn’t provide an exact number off hand, but said it is a common issue at the facility.
As inmates enter the jail, Stewart said they are asked about their drug use so that the prison can make the right drugs available for their detoxification.
“There’s a substance abuse problem in Bradford County, no doubt,” he said.
