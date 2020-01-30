Sayre Borough Council OKs new Guthrie daycare with one condition

SAYRE — Guthrie’s quest to build a new daycare facility in Sayre moved forward on Wednesday evening — but not until the Sayre Borough Council made a change to the original plans.
A group of Bradford Street residents attended Wednesday’s council meeting to voice concerns over the daycare’s parking lot exit being located on Bradford Street, which according to the residents, already deals with heavy and “dangerous” traffic.
“It’s a very dangerous street,” said one Bradford Street resident. “I’ve had three different vehicles hit (while) parked on that street. With that exit coming out on Bradford Street, that narrows that street that much more.”
The residents questioned Travis Vogell, who is the Project Manager for the Guthrie Construction Department, about the reasoning for having the exit on Bradford Street while the entrance will be on North Elmer Avenue.
“It was decided it would be easier to do it — in one side, out the other side,” Vogell explained.
Vogell also told the council and residents in attendance that Guthrie looked at several options before picking the current plan, which calls for the daycare to be built on the Guthrie property located at the intersection of Bradford Street, North Elmer Ave. and North Lehigh Ave.
“I think there were three or four different layouts that were looked at. This layout was decided because the exit that we are referring to on Bradford Street is almost dead center to the property, not too close to one end, and we felt at that location you have a decent view down the road to the right as you are leaving. If you went further down the road, it would be tougher to see traffic coming,” Vogell said.
Councilman Pat Gillette, who also lives on Bradford Street, echoed his neighbors’ concerns.
“The concern for the citizens there is the entrance on Bradford Street. I’m also a resident of Bradford Street and it’s a very narrow street with quite a bit of traffic and high-speed traffic,” Gillette said during the meeting. “The concern is that we’re now adding more traffic at very busy times of the day. The question is why the decision was made to put an entrance on both Bradford and Elmer, impacting a residential neighborhood while the other side is already a commercial area.”
Gillette’s fellow council members agreed that the Bradford Street residents’ concerns were valid.
A motion by Gillette to conditionally approve a Use Variance to allow the daycare project to move forward as long as both the entrance and exit are moved to North Elmer Ave. was quickly seconded by councilwoman Jessica Meyer and unanimously approved by the entire board.
The council also agreed — through unanimous consent — with several residents that it was worth doing a traffic study of Bradford Street.
During Wednesday’s meeting several residents spoke of Bradford Street being “dangerous” due to speeding.
Gillette acknowledged that while speeding is a concern on Bradford Street, the Sayre Borough Police Department’s hands are tied due to radar not being allowed in the state — and VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer And Recorder) not being available on that street.
“I understand the police are limited by the (Pennsylvania House of Representatives) being unwilling to give them radar. They can’t do anything about (speeding) because there’s not enough (space) to do VASCAR in that area,” Gillette said.
Gillette said after the meeting that he is excited for Guthrie to continue to expand its’ role in Sayre, but that public safety is always a top priority.
“As a councilman, my job is to represent (the residents’) concerns. I really think that making sure our citizens are safe is the utmost concern right now,” Gillette said. “I’m excited for growth and progress in this area, and (I’m happy that) Guthrie is willing to invest more in our area to build, but also making sure that the people who have been established in that area — there are people who have been there 30, 40, 50 years — and when they come to me and they say ‘we’ve seen this over and over and over,’ I’ve got to listen to what they say and hope that we can make the best decision for the entire area.”
If Guthrie makes the changes recommended by the borough council, then the proposed 15,252 square foot daycare center will move to the Bradford County Planning Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for final approval.
