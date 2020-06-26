SPENCER — When the 65 members of the Spencer-Van Etten High School class of 2020 receive their diplomas, the Pierce family will have plenty to celebrate.
Kayla and Marie Pierce will both complete their high school journey this weekend, and despite not being twins, the sisters were able to enjoy the entire experience together.
The Pierce sisters, who were born 11 months apart, will look back fondly on their time at Spencer-Van Etten.
“Spencer-Van Etten is a good high school ... there’s a lot of fun people,” said Kayla, who is the younger sister.
Both sisters were quick to praise the teachers at S-VE.
“They were very kind and helpful. If you didn’t really know anything or forgot (something), they’d help you figure out what to do about it,” Marie said.
Kayla and Marie, who both participated in Future Farmers of America (FFA) at S-VE, pointed to a project that took place their freshman year as a highlight of high school.
“Freshman year we had to do a project on something back in the time when it was very Shakespeare,” said Marie, who explained they did a project on theater.
Entering high school can be intimidating for some, but having each other there helped the Pierce sisters.
“It’s fun and interesting because you already know someone there and then you sort of migrate and both of your friend groups end up becoming one,” said Marie, who is interested in pursuing biology as she heads off into the world.
The sisters, who are planning on taking a year off before heading to college, said the COVID-19 pandemic definitely made things interesting.
“It was interesting. We talked to teachers either on the phone or on the internet, but we couldn’t really use the internet,” said Marie.
“We didn’t really use the internet because it’s so spotty out here, so we had to learn from the notes that we already had,” added Kayla, who said she may look into eventually doing something in anthropology or history.
Kayla and Marie believe their time at S-VE will help them as they leave high school.
“It helped a lot because the teaching (at Spencer-Van Etten) was very hands-on and it’s easier to learn,” Kayla said.
“It will help a lot,” added Marie.
