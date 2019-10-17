October is the traditional month for the blessing of the animals associated with St. Francis of Assisi who encouraged the love and protection of all animals, great and small.
Bradford County Humane Society held an event on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m. at the big Pavilion at Hornbrook Park, to express appreciation for the community, the animals in the community, and the love we have for them.
Reverend Melinda Artman of the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre explained the background of St. Francis, who left his original calling as a warrior to embrace kindness and in particular, kindness towards animals. Following this introduction, Reverend Artman blessed every animal in attendance at the event individually, including guinea pigs, tortoises, rabbits, dogs and alpacas.
In every case, the animal received a blessing that addressed its particular needs and circumstances. Some animals could not attend, so the Humane Society provided art supplies so animals could be drawn by their owners and they were thereby blessed. Everyone was deeply touched by the ceremony, because sometimes it seems so hard to protect the animals who so completely and innocently rely on us.
Billy Kolbeck of YouToo Rescue attended with three tiny dogs, Zoe and Megan Grant brought their very well behaved alpacas and a bantam chicken, Karen Stroud brought her famous dog, Mellie, Joan Cashin of Wyalusing brought her handsome dog, Remy.
Hot dogs and drinks were provided for the attendees. The hot dogs were cooked by Bradford County Humane Society Board members and volunteers, Dr. Alice Moyer and Winnie Moyer, and Coop’s Scoops provided ice cream novelties for the attendees.
Needless to say, Bradford County Humane Society will continue this event on an annual basis. Mark your calendars for next October. Bradford County Humane Society is a no kill shelter located in Ulster, Pennsylvania, and is proud to be a United Way Agency.
