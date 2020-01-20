The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce has been a vital part of the business community to the Valley area for more than 40 years.
Incorporated in February of 1978 with a mission: To advance the economic, industrial, professional, cultural and civic welfare of the Greater Valley Area. To encourage the growth of existing industries and businesses while giving assistance to any new firms or individuals seeking to locate in the Greater Valley Area and to support all those activities believed to be beneficial to the community.
The Chamber held elections in January. Officers for 2020 are President, Sue Williams; Vice-President, Rick Biery; Secretary, Ashley Moore; Treasurer, Ginger Reap.
The Board of Directors are voted in by the current board and our goal is to represent each municipality and business association in the Valley area. New board members are Ryan Alo with Waverly High School; Michelle Simonds with Perry and Carroll Insurance and Kyle Farr with Gannon Associates.
The board meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at various locations in the Valley. Let us know if you want a schedule of meetings as all Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce members are encouraged to attend.
President Sue Williams stated that “our goals for the coming year are to continue to unite the Valley, to better the economy for businesses and community and to make the Valley a place where it is safe and enjoyable to bring up our families.”
The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce is currently working on its membership drive for 2020.
“This year is looking great for the Chamber,” stated Executive Director, Eleanor Hill. ‘Our membership is currently up 17% from last year and we are looking forward to serving all members in the coming year.”
Support for the chamber comes primarily from membership. A prime benefit for being a member is the ability to accept Valley Gift Certificates at 100% reimbursement to the business. The Valley Gift Certificate program has kept over $777,000 in the Valley business community since the program started.
With your membership support, the chamber is also able to host the 8th grade Choices educational program; sponsor the Annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament; the Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley; offer business mixers for networking; refer members and phone calls to chamber members; and to offer business workshops. The Chamber will again coordinate the Farmers Markets, which will begin in May. Our Facebook page is growing every day and we are happy to share your events and promotions on our page.
Additional benefits for chamber members are the free listings in The Valley Map and the Valley Guide publications, which are both distributed in the area hotels, the Guthrie Clinic and the Robert Packer Hospital; the Member Directory, The Online Business Directory; and the Chamber Choice Health Insurance program, which is available to Pennsylvania members. The Chamber of Commerce also hosts Ribbon cuttings for new, relocated or remodeled businesses that are members.
The Chamber is currently in the planning stages for the 24th Annual United Valley Business Banquet. This year’s banquet will honor the 2019 Business Person of the Year and will be presented by the 2018 Business Person Kim Mastrantonio. The Athens, Sayre and Waverly Business Associations will also be presenting awards. The Banquet is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn.
Remember, membership to the chamber is fully tax-deductible as a reasonable and necessary business expense. For more information on how you can support your Chamber of Commerce, or how you can get information about the Valley area, contact Eleanor Hill, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director at (607) 249-6192. The chamber office is located at 109 Chemung Street in Waverly. Email: gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com and be sure to check our website at www.pennyorkvalley.com.
