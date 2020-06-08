SAYRE — Healthcare facilities across New York State and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania were gifted with a flyover from the National Warplane Museum of Geneseo, N.Y., as part of Operation Thanks from Above, Southern Tier, on Saturday.
The planes flew over Guthrie in Sayre just before noon. The National Warplane Museum honored essential healthcare workers, first responders, and their communities with a flyover of their Douglas C-47 aircraft, named “Whiskey 7” after its distinctive W7 squadron marking, accompanied by “Mad Max,” a privately owned P51 Mustang.
“Whiskey 7” is an actual World War II veteran. The aircraft that flew over the Valley originally served with the 12th Air Force in the Mediterranean Theater in 1943 and the 9th Air Force in England 1944-1945 as part of the 316th Troop Carrier Group. It was the lead aircraft of the first strike of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, dropping paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division over Ste. Mere Eglise, Normandy.
