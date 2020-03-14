OWEGO — Tioga County Coroner Stu Bennett recently reported a form of synthetic fentanyl has been seen throughout the county.
From Dec. 24 through Jan. 11, Bennett said four deaths have been linked to the batch of fentanyl — three in Tioga County and one in Pennsylvania.
Toxicology reports confirmed that all four deaths were a result of synthetic fentanyl and Carfentanil mixed with methamphetamine, with little to no trace of heroin mixed in, Bennett said.
At this time, county officials believe the drug is being packaged and sold as heroin.
“Anyone who comes across needles or packages with an unknown residue on them, call law enforcement right away so they can properly handle and dispose of these products,” Bennett said.
Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, both of which can be absorbed through the skin and is airborne.
Public health officials said the substance “can kill you upon first contact,” and noted the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan can help save lives.
However, officials also noted that in the case of one of the four deaths, Narcan was used but was ineffective due to the potency of the drugs overdosed upon.
Officials said anyone interested in receiving a Narcan kit should contact Kylie Holochak at (607)687-8612.
While the above-noted substances have had fatal effects, health officials also highlighted accidental overdoses from medications.
From January to April 2018, 30 overdose-related calls were made to emergency responders in Tioga County.
Of those 30 calls, nearly two-thirds were accidental non-opioid overdoses, officials said, while adding that that figure may be lower than reality as many overdoses go unreported.
Drug overdoses may be accidental or unintentional if someone has taken more than the recommended dose of a drug that results in a harmful effect on the body, officials said.
Examples include a child consuming too much cough syrup, a senior taking multiple doses of their medication in a short period, or someone taking more than the recommended amount of an over-the-counter medication, officials said.
Health officials also recommended that those taking care of an elderly loved one should regularly check their medicine cabinet for usage patterns and timely refills. Also, bring all their medications to a pharmacist to check they work well together, including over-the-counter drugs they may also be taking.
