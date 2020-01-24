WYSOX — Fresh off their meeting in Washington D.C. with officials from the United States Department of Agriculture over Bradford County’s dark fiber project, county commissioners expressed frustration over the lack of support and assistance at the federal level.
“To be fair, the folks from USDA tried and wanted to help us. They really did. It’s not their fault,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “But we were basically just shut out because of all the regulations that’s been put in place by the lobbyists who are down there in Washington.”
The dark fiber initiative, which is being spearheaded by the Central Bradford Progress Authority, calls for a dark fiber cable infrastructure to be installed in a loop around Bradford County.
Specifically, the cables would be placed on poles first from Towanda to Troy, then to Wells Township, then to the Valley, and lastly down the U.S. Route 6 corridor.
Essentially, the loop would be the “middle mile” infrastructure that has typically daunted private companies from investing to install their own, as the return on the investment was not economically feasible. Through this project, internet providers would basically hook up to the county’s loop for a fee, and lay down the rest of the infrastructure, or the “last mile,” to serve residents.
However, USDA grants to aid in the construction of dark fiber infrastructure is typically structured to help only in that “last mile,” which does not do enough to reduce the cost burden of developing “middle mile” infrastructure, commissioners have explained in the past.
The pitch of Bradford County officials, on the other hand, would be to provide grant funding to that middle mile development, which is the idea they brought to the table in Washington on Jan. 10 — to no avail.
“This isn’t on the people we sat down with. They really wanted to help us,” McLinko said. “But I’m just getting sick and tired of politicians putting out the same old talking points. They say they want to support dark fiber development, but between the bureaucrats and lobbyists, it’s all just a hoax.”
“It’s all talk,” echoed Commissioner Ed Bustin. “All we’re asking for is to just try it. We’re asking for a relatively modest $5 million. They say they’re all for it, that you need good internet service in today’s world, that it’s like the new utility like water or electric. But when you ask for money to make something happen, it’s crickets. I’m tired of it.
“But we’re very confident in this project,” he continued. “We’re going to get this in and we’re going to market it and show them. We’ll prove our point, and maybe then we can start to change the conversation about the development of broadband in rural America.”
Commissioner Daryl Miller noted that they have already had discussions and gauged interest from local broadband companies regarding the project.
“We just want to build the loop and let companies hook up to it,” he said. “It will promote competition and hopefully improve the lives of the residents of Bradford County.”
But in the meantime, the county will push ahead with the project on its own, said McLinko.
“We’re just going to go our own way,” he said. “Until the folks at the state and federal levels are ready to have a serious talk about it, I don’t want to hear it. Again, the folks with the USDA — we’re very grateful for their attempt and sitting down and talking with us — but they couldn’t do anything to help us and it was out of their control.”
The dark fiber project is expected to kick off in the next few weeks, commissioners said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.