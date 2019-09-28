LEROY — On Monday, a PennDOT contractor will resume a slide repair project on Route 414 at the intersection with Jennings Road in Leroy Township in Bradford County.
A detour in place since last winter was lifted in June. Finishing work on this project will be performed under daylight flagging. The road will not be closed again in order to complete the remaining work.
Motorist should drive with caution in the area and be on the lookout for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $3.1 million project.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.