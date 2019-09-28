LEROY — On Monday, a PennDOT contractor will resume a slide repair project on Route 414 at the intersection with Jennings Road in Leroy Township in Bradford County.

A detour in place since last winter was lifted in June. Finishing work on this project will be performed under daylight flagging. The road will not be closed again in order to complete the remaining work.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area and be on the lookout for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $3.1 million project.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Load comments