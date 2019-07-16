ATHENS — In a special meeting on Monday evening, the Athens Area School District Board of Education voted to create a new position and to accept a pair of bids for paving projects.
The school board approved the creation of a District Content Manager position, which will handle the school’s website, social media accounts and help with press releases.
“The website is sometimes the first thing people see. They go there for a lot of things — the calendar, lunch menus, information — so we want to make sure it’s up to date,” said Athens Superintendent Craig Stage.
Stage believes the position will help the district get the word out on the positive things their students have achieved.
“We want to constantly be putting arts, academics, athletics (up on the website),” Stage said. “We want that to be constant and involving and we don’t want it to be stagnant. We want something that’s exciting that people want to visit because if you don’t change it and update it with content, nobody will visit it.”
The District Content Manager will be filled as a stipend position.
“Having someone that can dedicate some time to it (is important). It’s a simple stipend position. It’s not a full-time person. It’s just a little extra money so somebody can dedicate time to keep it fresh, updated, taking in news stories and making sure they’re on the website,” Stage explained.
The board also approved a pair of bids from Bishop Brothers to do paving at both SRU and Harlan Rowe. The company had the lowest bid for both projects.
The SRU bid was for $102,357 and will cover the main entrance of the school.
“It has needed an update for a number of years, so I’m glad we’re going to do that,” Stage said of the SRU project. “I think it’s going to be part of a yearly, phased in project to get all of our paving updated.”
At Harlan Rowe, the paving project was given to Bishop Brothers at $47,318, and will cover from Pine Street to the front of the school.
“(There were) just a lot of potholes. It needed some updating so we’re going to get that because our buses travel that every day,” Stage said.
In other news:
- The school board voted to move forward with the potential purchase of a property at 51 Lilley Avenue, which is adjacent to the property already owned by the district. The price is $41,500 and the district has no immediate plans for the property.
- The board approved the Athens History Club’s trip to Arizona and the Grand Canyon that is scheduled for April 13 to April 20 of next year.
- The district will have Independent Study Programming beginning in the fall of 2019 thanks to a 5-0 vote of the school board on Monday.
The next meeting of the Athens school board will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Lynch Bustin Elementary School cafeteria.
