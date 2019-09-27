SAYRE — Over the last few years, the Sayre Borough Council has consistently heard residents complain about speeding on Thomas Avenue — and this week was no different.
A North Thomas Ave. resident voiced concerns over speeding during Wednesday’s meeting telling council members and borough officials “it can’t go on for two more years with what’s happening over there ... something has to be done temporarily until they do get radar or something.”
Mayor Henry Farley gave the resident some hope as he explained the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is currently considering a bill to allow local police departments to use radar.
“Radar is back on the table right now in Harrisburg. We’ve all been notified about it. We’ve all sent letters in, and we personally spoke with Tina Pickett about it, so she knows how we feel about it and I think Tina felt pretty strongly it (would pass),” Farley said.
Pennsylvania is the only state in the country that doesn’t allow local police departments to utilize radar to enforce speed limits.
The state senate passed a bill in June to approve the use of radar by local police.
“All states but Pennsylvania permit their local police to use radar for monitoring traffic speed. In Pennsylvania, only the State Police are currently authorized to use radar,” said Senator Mario Scavello (R-40). “It makes no sense that the state allows municipalities to use red light cameras to curtail unsafe driving, but does not allow the use of this World War II era technology.”
This legislation is supported by the Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge, PA Chiefs of Police Association, PA Municipal League, Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, PA Association of Township Commissioners, PA State Association of Township Supervisors, PA State Mayors Association and Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.
Sayre officials were encouraged by the movement in Harrisburg.
“Pennsylvania is the highest rated state for vehicle deaths due to speeding, and we’re the only state that doesn’t have radar,” said councilman Bob Flick. “That’s why it’s getting a big push, and it’s statewide. Everybody is in the same boat we are, but this is moving the most it’s ever moved.”
“Everyone in Pennsylvania feels the same way. It’s not just us — it’s a statewide thing. It sounds like it might happen sooner (rather) than later,” added council vice president Irene Slocum.
Sayre councilman Jason Serfas, who is also a police officer in Athens Township, explained why it’s so important for local departments to get access to radar.
“We’re not permitted to use (radar) until we’re approved by the legislators down in Harrisburg. I think it would be very helpful to, number one, ensure safety for the people traveling on the roadways. That would be my number one (priority),” said Serfas.
Local police currently utilize VASCAR — which stands for Visual Average Speed Computer And Recorder. A VASCAR unit couples a stopwatch with a simple computer. An officer records the moment that a vehicle passes two fixed objects (such as a white circle or square painted on the road) that are a known distance apart.
The vehicle’s average speed is then calculated by dividing the distance by the time. By applying the mean value theorem, the operator can deduce that the vehicle’s speed must be at least equal to its average speed at some time between the measurements.
“It limits where we can sit — like on curves where you do have, I would say, a higher risk of accidents (involving) higher speeds, it limits our ability to enforce traffic there,” said Serfas on using VASCAR.
Serfas understands that some people will portray the push for radar as a way for police departments to write more tickets, but he says that’s not the case.
“Ultimately, people say ‘oh, you’re going to write more tickets,’ but we’re not about that. We’re about public safety. That’s our main focus,” Serfas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.