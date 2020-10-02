Showing off their American pride

If you have been driving around the Valley on Sunday afternoons in recent weeks, you may have seen a group of patriotic local residents carrying the American and POW/MIA flags.
Waverly grad and Marine Corps veteran Shane Wren came up with the idea as a way to raise the spirits of his community during a difficult time.
“We’re doing this right now just to make America a little bit happier and a better place because too much bad stuff is going on right now with all these cities ... it’s just not right. We’re just trying to make people happier and more blessed,” Wren told the Morning Times as he stopped on Keystone Avenue during a recent walk around the Valley.
Wren, who served in the Marines from 2007 to 2011, said the response from the community has been positive.
“It’s been great. It started off a little slow ... but (there are) great people around here and plenty of honks,” Wren said.
Wren has been joined by Wayne Waite, who is the grandson of a Marine, on his walks around the Valley.
“I have a lot of family that served. My brother Brad served, my grandfather was one of the first Marines to land in the Korean War. I’m out here walking for him and kind of showing his message,” Waite said.
Waite believes patriotism is something all Americans should display.
“(I just wanted to be) patriotic. There’s not enough people out there (showing their patriotism). A lot of people are shy about it. They are too shy to come out and spread the American word and the word of God and all that good stuff. (We just want to) send a great message out to a lot of people,” Waite said.
Waite and Wren begin their walks in Waverly before heading to South Waverly and down Elmira Street to Athens. They then cut by the Athens High School and head back up Keystone Avenue.
“It’s been great. People have been really happy,” Wren said.
