ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Usually, the office of state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) has a full year to plan their annual Senior Expo at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School. However, with uncertainty related to COVID-19, that organizational window ended up narrowed down to around two months.
On Thursday, as visitors made their way through the hallways and browsed a large number of exhibitors in the gymnasium, Pickett expressed gratitude toward the Athens Area School District for being able to host the 20th event after last year’s cancellation.
“We had to hustle, we had to work to get people here, get the exhibitors here, and get the word out,” she explained. But about two weeks ago, they were able to fill all of the exhibitor spots that were available.
“We could jam more in, but we decided not to do that this year,” she said.
Exhibitors include long-time participant BeST Transit, which provided information about their senior shared ride, persons with disabilities, and medical assistance transportation programs.
“This is a great event,” said Marketing Manager Ed Boardman. “ … There’s a lot of great resources here. A lot of people get to learn about the transportation programs. This gives them an opportunity to walk up, get registered and ask questions, so we love it.”
On the other end of the gymnasium, Guthrie took advantage of the large crowd to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Pickett said she was pleased to include the vaccine with this year’s event.
“I had people at the door just say, ‘Well, I’m just going to get it done today.’ One shot and it’s done,” she said.
Outside of the gymnasium, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office allowed people to safely discard unused prescriptions and offered 50 free lock boxes from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to keep prescriptions from falling into the wrong hands in their homes.
The sheriff’s office works with the Pennsylvania National Guard through the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to dispose of the excess medication, which Sheriff C.J. Walters said can not only keep these drugs from being abused by relatives or accidentally poisoning a child, but also from contaminating the ground.
They also offered information about personal firearm licensing and registration.
Another long-time participant of the event was the Sayre chapter of UNICO, which sold hot dogs, pizza and drinks for $1 each to help support those with mental and physical challenges in the community and its other youth programs Among outreach, the organization supports Penn-York Opportunities each year along with the special education programs in Valley area schools, and hands out the Michael and Ann DeSisti/UNICO Scholarship to a high school senior entering college to pursue a career in teaching those with physical or mental challenges.
UNICO President Chris Sisto noted that the group just found out it was selected for a $2,000 grant through the Southern Tier Tuesdays program.
With Thursday’s Senior Expo, Sisto said he was surprised at the large turnout, especially in light of COVID-19.
“I think it’s a great thing because it gives seniors a chance to get out and enjoy the day,” Sisto said, “and we’re happy to help.”
“It’s been excellent because we see a lot of people and they know what we’re doing now,” added founding member Ralph Yanuzzi. “That’s been an important part with the things that we do.”
As in years past, the expo featured a town hall in which Pickett could update the public about the happenings in Harrisburg as well as hear their questions and concerns. She also offered the floor to Walters, Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey, and Pennsylvania Treasury Regional Public Affairs Manager James May to provide updates to those in attendance.
“It’s nice to be able to just walk around in person, enjoy the camaraderie,” said Miller.
