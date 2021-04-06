OWEGO — Those looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine have a chance to do just that in Apalachin and Owego.
According to Tioga County officials, there is a drive-through vaccine clinic being held at the UHS Primary Care Owego on Saturday.
The event will be held at the UHS location at 42 W. Main Street in Owego from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
People can call UHS at 607-659-7272 to schedule their appointment. You must bring an ID and health insurance card to the clinic.
The UHS location in Apalachin currently has appointments available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The clinic is located at 8836 NY Route 434 in Apalachin.
People can call UHS at 607-240-2892 or go to nyuhs.org to schedule their appointments. Health insurance cards and IDs are also required at this clinic.
According to the New York State Department of Health, 12,195 Tioga County residents have had at one dose of the COVID vaccine. Out of those individuals, 7,984 have completed their vaccinations.
Chemung County has seen 25,628 residents get at least one dose of the vaccine, while 16,685 have had both doses.
New York state as a whole has had 6,647,220 people or 33.3 percent receive one dose with 4,133,847 or 20.7 percent receiving both doses.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the number of people fully vaccinated in Bradford County is up to 8,149 with another 4,120 getting their first dose.
Pennsylvania has seen 2,010,955 residents become fully vaccinated, while another 3,622,031 have received their first dose.
