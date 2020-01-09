Monroe Hose Company earns Repasky Award for Christmas Parade

SAYRE — The Monroe Hose Company was the recipient of the 2019 John J. Repasky Award for best decorated Fire/EMS vehicle at this year’s Sayre Borough Christmas Parade.
The Monroe Hose Company was selected from one of 10 fire companies and EMS providers and more than a dozen pieces of apparatus that participated in this year’s parade.
The award and $200 cash prize is named in honor of longtime Sayre Borough firefighter and Borough Mayor John Repasky Sr. who passed away in July 2000.
Mayor Repasky was a longtime member of Howard Elmer Hose Company who sponsors the award each year. Mayor Repasky also served as the Grand Marshal of very first Sayre Borough Christmas Parade in 1999.
“The Sayre Borough Christmas Parade Committee would like to thank all of organizations who participated in this year’s Christmas Parade and extend a special thank you to Chief Howard Fowler and the members of the Monroe Hose Company for being part of the event,” a press release said.
