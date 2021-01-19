Born in Elmira, James Morrell, graduated from Horseheads High School then went on to earn his degree as a mechanical engineer and would end up working for IBM in Endicott for 30 years.
All during his high school and college years, and while working for IBM, Morrell was an athlete in his spare time, participating in various sports.
He married in 1964 and helped raise two kids but would end up divorced after about 20 years.
In 1992, he retired and found himself with spare time and wanted to keep on exercising, so he started running. Morrell also bought a home in Florida where he would spend his winter months — and joined SPACE COAST RUNNER CLUB and started participating in races every weekend; doing 5K’s and 10K’s.
“Running is a social thing. I would meet other runners and participate in races all over Central Florida,” Morrell said.
After discovering the book by Paul Reese and Joe Henderson, “Ten Million Steps,” about Paul’s run across the USA at the age of 73, Morrell got the idea to create his own running adventures.
Returning to New York every spring he started mapping and figuring out two runs he wanted to do in New York.
“My aim was to run the height of New York State.”
In 2011, he ran from Waverly to Lake Ontario — at the age of 72 Morrell completed running 120 miles in 19 days.
He would leave a bike the number of miles ahead he planned to run for the day, then go back by car to the starting point. After running the distance to the bike, he would ride it back to his vehicle.
He stayed in motels along the routes he was running; often even taking breaks in parks along the routes for his meals.
For Morrell’s next longer run, still aiming to run the width of the state, he ran 340 miles in 82 days. He attempted to run mostly along the Erie Canal, but in some places that was not possible.
“The route between Schenectady to Albany weaved up and down, making the run much longer,” he said.
At the end of the Erie Canal, he continued another 20 miles, from Troy, New York to Massachusetts. He did this run in six different 2-to-3 week periods always in June (for the longer days) and alone through most of the time.
When asking him how he could do it alone; he admitted he does end up talking to himself in the last legs of the longer runs.
While running the longer routes he said his biggest worry was will the bike be there.
“A couple times the bike was gone.”
He also talked about a few falls while running, and even banging his knee into a bridge while riding the bike, and more.
Morrell, who also belongs to the Triple Cities Runners Club, has run many 5K races around New York — like the Kelly Lebare 5K (at Spiedie Fest) and the Sodus Bay Lighthouse 5K are some of his favorites.
On the long runs by 2013 he was running an average of 6-7 miles a day; by 2015 he was running about 4 miles a day; and by 2019 (AGE 80) about 2 miles a day.
You can see the impact of aging but, at the age of 81, “I recently passed a heart stress test with flying colors.”
During his time in Florida, Morell has also made a 40-mile run from Canaveral Inlet down Route A1A to Sebastian Inlet with the same scheme, taking 10 days.
Running helps not only keep him healthy and busy; but clears the head and he enjoys the freedom and scenery.
“During the longer runs you never know what will be around the next corner.”
Today, Morrell still fits in running about two miles three times a week, and he maintains his hopes to see his book in print one day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.