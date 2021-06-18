SAYRE — A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project began at the New York state line and is working south.
On Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will continue work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work will include preparation for the next phase of the of the project which will be between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street and miscellaneous construction work throughout the construction area.
According to the press release, work on the full depth reconstruction includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
Detour information:
- There are no scheduled car detours for the upcoming week however the Truck Detour will remain in effect.
- Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).
“In addition, there will be some utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, and temporary paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed,” the press release said. “Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.”
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.
“Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training,” PennDOT said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.