SAYRE — Valley residents who were looking forward to the conclusion of the Choice Radio’s 40th Annual Scholarship Challenge originally scheduled for noon today will have to wait longer.
Radio owner Chuck Carver announced Friday that the finals have been postponed after two of the four school districts in the finals were unwilling to travel to Sayre for the competition.
“We regret that this decision has come so late in the day (Friday), but we respect those decisions, and hope to be able to reschedule the event at a future date,” Carver said. “Thanks to all for their understanding. Be safe and be healthy.”
The teams slated to compete in the finals are from the school districts of Athens, Notre Dame, Spencer-Van Etten and Wyalusing.
The postponement came shortly after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that all schools in the state close for two weeks starting Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.