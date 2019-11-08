SAYRE — Guthrie Federal Credit Union recently announced a new scholarship opportunity for area high school graduates.
“Guthrie Federal Credit Union has always stood behind its members and the community — offering expert guidance and comprehensive financial services,” a press release said.
Guthrie FCU Chairman of the Board John Simonds was thrilled to announce the new scholarship, which will begin in 2020.
“Today, we are establishing the Guthrie Federal Credit Union Scholarship that will assist our youth in achieving their educational goals and dreams which will continue our commitment to our community,” said Simonds on Oct. 31.
“The Guthrie Federal Credit Union and our 7,400 members have established an endowed scholarship fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers that will provide funds for scholarships to support graduating students from Bradford County, Pennsylvania school districts, Waverly Central School District, and the Tioga Central School District, New York as well as parochial and homeschooled students from those districts that will be pursuing a four year degree. They will have demonstrated a strong work ethic and have an understanding of community service through volunteerism,” the press release said.
John Savelli, President and CEO of Guthrie FCU, explained the goal of the new scholarship.
“We are honored to create and support the Guthrie Federal Credit Union Endowed Scholarship Fund. By establishing this new scholarship program, we hope to recognize the hard-working students in our communities,” Savelli said. “This program complements Guthrie Federal Credit Union’s values and our commitment to the community. There are many talented young people that need financial support to continue their education and become the hard-working citizens that are the backbone of our communities. By providing scholarship support, Guthrie Federal Credit Union is creating opportunities for youth across the area to develop the skills and have the educational opportunities that they need for success in life.”
For more information on this scholarship visit www.twintierscf.org.
