Vaccination numbers continue to rise drastically throughout the Twin Tiers as eligibility opened up.
The number of cases in Bradford County has risen by 141 over the last seven days, for a new confirmed total to 4,612 since March of last year. Another 17 new probable cases brings that number up to 935, for a combined total of confirmed and probable in the range of 5,547.
Number of deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 have remained at 86 over the last week.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area retains the highest case count in the county, with 972 confirmed and 98 probable, an increase of 34 and two, respectively, over the last seven days. Athens (18810) holds the second most with 598 confirmed and 69 probable, an increase of 12 and five.
Bradford County’s fully vaccinated population has continued to rise quickly, with another 1,626 county residents becoming fully vaccinated over the last seven days. This brings the new total to 11,187 out of 60,323 residents. Another 14,657 residents have received the first of two doses, an increase of 931 from a week ago.
Six other Bradford County ZIP Codes have more than 200 confirmed cases: Towanda has had 568 confirmed and 158 probable, an increase of 16 and three, respectively, over the seven-day span; Troy shows 440 confirmed and 50 probable, an increase of three confirmed; Canton has had 291 confirmed and 47 probable, an increase of five confirmed; Wyalusing has 269 confirmed and 58 probable, an increase of 16 and three; Gillett shows 244 confirmed and 42 probable, an increase of 10 confirmed; and Rome now sits with 200 confirmed cases and 32 probable.
The number of cases in Tioga County, Pa. has risen by 29 in the last seven days, bringing the county’s confirmed case number to 2,396. Another 429 cases are probable, 25 more than last week. The addition of one more death brings that county’s total toll to 103.
The county’s number of fully vaccinated residents has risen to 8,565 out of 40,591, an increase of 2,862 in seven days. Another 11,430 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, which is 4,021 more than last week.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has had 668 confirmed cases and 102 probable, an increase of seven and five, respectively, over the last seven days; Mansfield shows 307 confirmed and 55 probable, an increase of seven and six. Westfield is inching toward the 200 mark, with 176 confirmed and 25 probable, an increase of only one and two, respectively.
Across the border in New York, Tioga County has not reported any new cases, but released data indicating that the number of active cases in the county has gone down from 111 to 110, and the county’s COVID-19 death toll has gone up from 72 to 74.
Out of the county’s 48,560 residents, 12,046 are fully vaccinated. Another 3,679 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Chemung County’s confirmed cases has risen to 7,158, an increase of 110 over the last week. Of those confirmed cases, 223 are from the Town of Chemung (an increase of one in seven days), and 74 are from Van Etten (also an increase of one).
There are only 24 active cases in the county, a decrease of 18 since last week. Twenty-three of those 24 cases are currently hospitalized, an increase of five. The county’s death toll continues to sit at 90.
A total of 24,215 Chemung County residents have now been fully vaccinated, an increase of 2,297 from a week ago. Another 8,263 6,014 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, an increase of 2,249.
