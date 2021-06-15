SAYRE — The Sayre Elks Lodge held its annual Flag Day ceremony in Howard Elmer Park on Sunday with Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles serving as the guest speaker.
Before serving in public schools as a teacher, administrator, and now superintendent, Knolles served in the United States Army from 1991 to 1995 as part of the 82nd airborne division. He also served as a deputy sheriff for Bradford County from 1995 to 2000.
Knolles began by welcoming those in attendance and thanking the color guard and Elks officers.
He then referenced an essay by an unknown author that he found in the Elks Americanism Manual.
The essay, titled “I Am Your Flag,” addresses a decline in patriotism and respect for the flag.
The essay, from the point-of-view of the flag, reads, “When your daddy saw me coming, he immediately removed his hat and placed it against his left shoulder so that his hand was directly over his heart ... now I don’t feel as proud as I used to. When I come down your street and you just stand there with your hands in your pockets, I may get a small glance and then you look away.”
Knolles related this essay to a modern demographic who feel “it’s more important to check your Facebook or TikTok than to respect the symbol of our nation.”
Knolles compared the United States to a team with a 245-year win record. A team whose colors are red, white, and blue, and whose “game is to protect and establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
He then called for all to remember that there is only one country and one team in the United States.
“It seems many people are running around separating this team for political and economic reasons,” said Knolles. “I hope we can look to our colors and remember why we are playing this game.”
