OWEGO — Tioga County has now had 29 residents pass away due to complications from COVID-19 after reporting another death on Monday.
“Tioga County Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey regrets to inform you of the loss of another life related to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the loss of their loved one,” a press release from Sauerbrey said.
Tioga County has added 32 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday. There have now been 460 confirmed cases in the county.
There are currently 144 active COVID cases in the county, which also reported that there have been 287 recoveries and 437 individuals are in mandatory quarantine.
The Waverly Central School District closed Elm Street Elementary School to in-person instruction on Monday due to possible exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be back open today, according to a statement on the school district app by Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles.
“Elm Street School will be open to all students tomorrow, Tuesday (Oct. 20). We went to remote today because had some school employees who had contact with a positive COVID-19 case late last week,” Knolles said. “The health department has put several of our folks on precautionary quarantine. They have not tested positive but we are taking no chances. We have arranged for substitutes and our teachers will be team teaching virtually. This will be a good test for our systems as we move forward. I want to commend you all on your flexibility and cooperation.”
“I want to inform you that the schools are now working with the Department of Health to increase the speed of contract tracing as well as informing staff and students of positive COVID-19 exposures. Please continue to watch our children for symptoms, emphasize hand washing, social distance and masks and communicate any concerns to our schools,” Knolles added.
Chemung County passed an unfortunate milestone on Monday as there have now been over 1,000 recorded cases of the coronavirus in the county.
The county reported 90 new cases on Monday, which puts the total number of virus cases at 1,029.
There are currently 151 active cases, while 868 county residents have recovered and 23 people are hospitalized as they fight the virus.
Chemung County has had nine individuals die from complications of the virus.
