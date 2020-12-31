Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.