Marijuana
A Sayre woman was charged with misdemeanors of marijuana – small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an Aug. 5 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 33-year-old Vanessa M. Laureano was the passenger in a blue vehicle that police saw speed from the I-86 exit down Spring Street until it approached road construction, and then sped again down North Lehigh Avenue, reaching 52 miles per hour in the 25 miles per hour zone. Laureano admitted to smoking marijuana before the traffic stop, and was found in possession of a green leafy substance, a metal grinder, and two sets of rolling papers.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Prohibited possession of a firearm
A Troy man faces six felony counts of possession of firearm prohibited after Sayre police were alerted on July 30 about a man attempting to sell stolen firearms.
According to Athens Township police, 46-year-old Alfred Don Darkes was wanted on a parole warrant related to a burglary. Township police were notified by Sayre officers after a sale was set up in the parking lot of Kmart. Police observed an SUV with Darkes inside travel into the parking lot, drive around a truck to see if anyone was inside, and then exit the parking lot and head south on Elmira Street. Police pulled over the SUV and found Darkes also in possession of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, and $391. Before transporting him, police also found that Darkes had $1,110 in cash in the pocket of his jeans.
Darkes was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces two misdemeanor DUI charges after Sayre Borough police responded to a report of a person slumped over the steering wheel in a blue Ford Taurus along North Elmer Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on March 4.
According to Sayre Borough police, 38-year-old Stephanie Paula Vanryan didn’t respond to a passerby knocking on the window, and only woke up after police pounded on the window. Police said Vanryan had passed out with the vehicle running, and was extremely disoriented when she awoke. Police further explained that she had thick and slurred speech, slow reactions, and didn’t make sense when she tried talking. Police also saw a prescription in the passenger seat for buprenorphine naloxone.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Theft
A Towanda woman faces the misdemeanor charges of theft by deception and receiving stolen property after Pennsylvania State Police say she deposited an empty envelope while at the Corporate America Family Credit Union ATM in North Towanda, but entered a $500 value for the deposit on the machine’s keypad.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 33-year-old Bobbi Jo Johnson separately withdrew $200 and $100 following the overnight July 13 deposit. Credit union staff discovered the empty envelope while checking deposits the next day, which put Johnson’s account to negative $297.44. The bank was unable to reach Johnson following the incident, and reported it to state police on Aug. 4. Police said they spoke with Johnson, who admitted to depositing the empty envelope and withdrawing the cash.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Possession
A Milan man faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana – small amount personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a July 14 traffic stop on Route 220.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 43-year-old Randy Lee Wayman was stopped in the area of Bridge Street in Towanda Borough after his vehicle was clocked doing 65 in a 55 miles per hour zone, and he had thrown a piece of trash out of his passenger window. Upon approaching the vehicle, police smelled marijuana. Police also saw Wayman drop a joint out of the driver’s side window while searching for his documents and drop and kick away a plastic baggie once he exited the vehicle.
Police found the joint and the plastic bag, which contained suspected methamphetamine residue and two smaller baggies of methamphetamine, under the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered a marijuana grinder on the driver’s seat, another joint in the center consoled, and small baggie of suspected marijuana.
Police noted that Wayman had an active warrant out of Bradford County for Act 64 controlled substance offenses.
He was also charged with summary exceed 55 miles per hour in other location by 10 miles per hour.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Possession
A Towanda man faces a number of charges after police spotted him walking along South Main Street in Towanda Township after he reportedly fled an earlier domestic incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 37-year-old Brandon Lawrence Reeves initially ignored police after they stopped and asked to speak with him about the earlier incident. He then tried running away from police, but fell as he ran behind a home.
Police said they found several needles — one loaded with a clear substance — in a case they pulled from his right cargo pocket. Police also found a corner of a baggie with crystal methamphetamine in his wallet, and packaging material, a scale, and a small bag of marijuana in a backpack.
Reeves was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana – small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punish.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.