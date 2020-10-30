TOWANDA — Bradford County reported one new COVID-19 related death and has now had 15 residents die due to complications from the virus, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County also added 25 confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday. There have been 721 confirmed cases in the county, which also has 54 “probable” cases, according to the DOH.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added nine confirmed cases on Thursday and leads the county with 159 cases. There are also seven probable cases in Sayre.
Athens added two cases and is up to 54 confirmed with nine probable.
Other case numbers across the county include:
- Gillett — 44
- Columbia Cross Roads — 34
- Troy — 115
- Towanda — 91
- Canton — 58
- Wyalusing — 27
- Wysox — 15
- Rome — 19
- Milan — 11
- Monroeton — 22
Across the border in New York, Tioga County added 25 cases of the virus on Thursday and now has a total of 666 since March.
There are currently 244 active cases in the county, which has had 32 residents die from complications of the virus.
The county reported 647 individuals are in mandatory quarantine and 390 people have recovered.
Chemung County added 49 cases on Thursday and is inching closer to 2,000 confirmed cases.
There have been 1,978 cases since March — with 666 considered active.
Chemung County has had 18 deaths connected to the virus.
The county has reported 1,294 recoveries, and there are currently 48 individuals in the hospital as they fight the virus.
Chemung County is currently at a 11.27 percent average of positive tests over the last seven days.
