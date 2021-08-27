SAYRE — At the start of Sayre Area School District’s board of education meeting on Monday, Paul Bedford of Keystone Associates in Binghamton gave a presentation on how he and his firm would approach a facility assessment study for the school district.
During the Aug. 9 meeting, business manager Barry Claypool noted that around June or July the district had put out a request for proposal regarding a facility assessment and Keystone Associates was the only respondent.
Bedford broke the process down to 14 steps, beginning with meeting with district officials and ending with a final report. The whole study should take approximately four months to complete, barring any unforeseen complications.
The assessment would look at every aspect of the district’s facilities, including drainage, pavement, landscaping, structural integrity, finishes, appliances, plumbing, electrical, overall code compliance and more.
After a facilities walkthrough and draft report are completed, Bedford said that a second meeting with the district would be held to inform officials of the initial findings.
“To start talking about what we saw, what could be used, how it could be used, what could be done, what the priorities are,” said Bedford. “From there, we would go back and start investigating certain items a little bit further.”
One step specific to Sayre, which was highlighted in the request for proposal, was a feasibility assessment for reallocating space to create a true middle school. The study would also look at the school’s pool facilities to see what updates or optimization could be completed.
After the study, Keystone would put together a list of cost estimates for all the updates and projects that they recommend to the school. Sayre School Board president Pete Quattrini asked if they adjust for inflation, noting that is will take time to get projects in motion.
“We’re obviously not going to build it all today, and then (it won’t be) cheaper than today,” said Quattrini.
“It’ll never be cheaper than it is right now,” agreed Bedford, noting the exception of an economic collapse. “We generally look at today’s dollars, and that’s about all we can do.”
Bedford went on to say that the district should be able to increase estimates by a few percentages per year and still be fairly close to actual cost.
In response to a question from board member Erin Wayman regarding the absence of the district’s Litchfield property in the presentation, Claypool explained that it was believed a decision had been made about Litchfield at the time the proposal was requested.
“That has since opened back up,” Claypool said. “(It) will probably be coming back to the table again.”
Claypool could not recall the exact bid that Keystone put in, but he said it fell somewhere between $135,000 and $140,000. The board will vote on the proposed study during their Sept. 7 meeting.
Since Keystone was the only bid received, if the board chooses not to accept it they will have to start the process over again.
During the operations portion of the meeting, Wayman reported that the athletics and recreation committee recently reviewed the updated health and safety plan for the district.
“There is language in there that basically — subject to change based on the conditions, what CDC recommends, what the department of health recommends, all those organizations — at this time the plan is outlining that masks are recommended for indoor only,” said Wayman. “There’s no limitations for spectators.”
She went on to note that social distancing will still be practiced when possible, and masks will be required on all sports-related transportation.
In other news from the meeting, the board approved the hiring of Clarissa Leonard as the lead cafeteria worker at H. Austin Snyder Elementary School.
“I had the privilege of meeting Ms. Leonard this morning,” Quattrini said. “She’s nervously excited.”
Sarah Skerpon was also hired as an additional kindergarten teacher at Snyder Elementary. Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio shared her thanks with the board for approving this position.
“I would like to thank the board of allowing me to add a fourth teacher to the kindergarten numbers,” Daloisio said. “For the two weeks prior to this past week we have increased our number from just below 60 to 72 kindergarten students. We needed to move from three rooms to four to balance those rooms out.”
Skerpon’s approval was one of a few meeting items that was not on the agenda, but brought to the meeting in-hand. Daloisio noted that soon items that come to the board over the weekend or on the day of the meeting will have to be held until the next meeting.
“The Sunshine Act that oversees a lot of what we do as a school board, they updated some information,” said Daloisio. “On August 29 of this year we will no longer be allowed to do hand-carry items, it must be on the agenda and the agenda must be posted 24 business hours before the meeting occurs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.