SCRANTON — Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) remains temporarily closed and regretfully must cancel all planned railroad passenger excursions through September 30, 2020. The safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers, and destination partners remains paramount, and was a primary consideration in making this difficult decision.

With the lead time needed to perform maintenance on our historic locomotives and vintage passenger cars that was not able to be completed this spring, the postponed mandatory recertification training for our train crews, and concerns regarding the practicality of implementing CDC, state and local guidance regarding COVID-19 mitigations both on the trains and at the destination stations, all dictated making this difficult decision.

Please continue to monitor the park website for the latest updates regarding the park opening and the status of our fall and holiday excursions:

