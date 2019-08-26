SAYRE — It was a special day at the Sayre American Legion Post 283 on Saturday as the club celebrated the organization’s 100th anniversary.
“It’s really a very special thing for the 100-year anniversary of the American Legion everywhere,” said State Rep. Tina Pickett. “This club is doing a marvelous job of acknowledging that 100 years. They are a very important club in the Valley area. They do a lot in the community. They do a lot to hold their membership together, and obviously, they know how to bring people together as they are doing today.”
Pickett was on hand to read a proclamation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives honoring the veterans organization.
The longtime state representative believes the American Legion is an important piece of any community — and especially for the veterans living in the area it serves.
“This is all really important, not only for their community work, but to give the veterans a place for camaraderie, a place to talk to each other about their experiences,” Pickett said. “I’ve already had several people come up to me and talk to me about the number of people in their given family that either has served in the military or is still serving in the military. We can’t thank them enough. That gives us the opportunity to live in freedom in this country.”
Sayre Mayor Henry Farley explained the important role the American Legion has played in the history of the community.
“It’s actually a great story because the Legion actually started in 1919 in the Sayre Borough Hall, and in a few years, they owned a building in downtown Sayre, and what a lot of people don’t realize is that was the beginning of the Sayre Public Library,” Farley said. “Their building on South Elmer Avenue became the Sayre Public Library in 1939. In 1964, they gave the building to the Sayre Public Library, and they came over here to Milltown.”
Farley believes the Sayre Legion has played an important role in the community.
“They are part of the fabric of the community,” Farley said. “They’ve been here 100 years. They do tremendous amount of good. They have been caring for the community since they started. It’s a wonderful organization, and it’s been great to have in our community.”
Mark Eldridge is in his third year as commander of the Sayre American Legion — and that is a job that he takes very seriously.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to command this post,” Eldridge said. “I have a great team behind me. I couldn’t be prouder of what my team does for the community, for veterans, for the youth and for national security.”
Serving his country — and his community — has always been important to Eldridge.
“It means you are going to continue to serve your community,” said Eldridge on what it means to be a Legion member. “I think that’s important. For me, to serve your post, you also have to serve your community because our post is only as good as the community in which we serve.”
Past Sayre Post Commander and current District 15 Commander Bruce Newman echoed that sentiment.
“It’s the five pillars — veterans, veterans’ health, homeless veterans, children of veterans that have given it all to make sure they have what they need and (can get a) good education, and support for all veterans and people in the community,” said Newman on what the Legion is focused on.
Newman believes being involved with the American Legion has helped him battle a terrible disease.
“I’ve been fighting cancer for 4 1/2 years and I’m still upright and still involved with the club ... the Legion here (in Sayre) and the district is keeping me busy.”
Elizabeth Wagner, president of the Sayre American Legion Auxiliary, was thrilled to be a part of Saturday’s event — which also honored some of the women who are involved with the post.
“I’m overwhelmed because there are so many (people) here and we are going to do the Auxiliary presentation of continued service. What we did is we went from 20 years (of service) all the way to the top which is 37 (years),” Wagner said. “The total accumulative years of service that these ladies — there’s 22 of them — have given to this post is 565 years of continued service. I’m very proud.”
The event included a performance by the veteran-led band Double Take as well as plenty of food, drinks and fun. During the event, the Sayre Legion also made a donation to the Milltown fire station.
“It’s a great turnout. We’re having a ball today. One hundred years, it’s a legacy and we’re looking forward to the next 100 years,” said Eldridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.