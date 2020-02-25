OWEGO — The former Masonic Lodge in Nichols may soon be home to four two-bedroom apartments after the Tioga County Planning Board recently gave the OK on the project.
The building — located at 150 S Main St. — has been unoccupied for several years, and will be upgraded to meet current building and fire codes, and a new septic system will be installed, site plan documents said.
There will be no off-street parking.
The planning board recommended local approval of the project, and said the new use will revitalize the building, prevent the structure from falling into disrepair and be a productive, taxable use for the Village of Nichols.
At Tuesday’s Village of Nichols meeting, Mayor Lesley Pelotte praised the project, but said the nearby church is not thrilled.
The village will work on communicating about those concerns, Pelotte said.
Pelotte said the project meets local site plan review law, and added that the property owners “have done everything we’ve asked.”
“There’s so many buildings that have been converted into apartments, and they haven’t had to go through the site plan review,” she said.
“That mason lodge would continue to deteriorate and then we’d have a piece of garbage in the village,” Pelotte said. “They’re making it into something nice and I think they’re doing a great job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.