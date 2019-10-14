'Community, music and fun'
Buy Now

Junction Run performs during the North Barton Grange’s Fall Festivity on Saturday.

 Johnny Williams/Morning Times

BARTON — The North Barton Grange No. 45 brought colorful sounds and more to match the colors of fall on Saturday by holding Fall Festivity at its facility in Barton.

Numerous community members braved the chilly, rainy weather to participate in the activities and enjoy the attractions at the event, including a chili cook-off, pedal tractor pulls, square dancing, vendors, Stop That Game Truck, and performances by Junction Run and Payton Clark.

Grange president Michael Hoffman said the event was the second one held by the grange this year, after the nonprofit organization received a grant from the state.

“It’s just all about community, music and fun,” Hoffman said. “It’s getting the community together to enjoy fall, the music and just have fun.”

With vendors selling a variety of wares including clothing, jewelry and produce, a bake wheel with a large array of desserts, and the chili cook-off with its own diversity, there were no shortages of activities — or food — to go around.

“We definitely want to keep trying to do this event, at least once a year,” Hoffman said. “And we also hold other events throughout the year as well, such as tractor pulls and horse pulls. We’re also always looking for volunteers or people looking to get involved.”

To learn more about North Barton Grange No. 45, interested individuals are asked visit the group’s Facebook page or contact Hoffman at 607-565-7473 or mhoffman@stny.rr.com.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Load comments