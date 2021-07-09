Lightning strike disrupts 911 communications in Bradford County

Emergency communications were knocked offline for a short time Wednesday evening after the Bradford County Public Safety Center took a direct lightning strike.
The hit came around 9:15 p.m., according to Planning and Public Safety Director Matt Williams, and damaged a piece of equipment that prevented the building from switching to back-up power. By around 10 p.m. they were able to bypass that piece of equipment and bring power back to the building. However, the county’s emergency communications were functional before then thanks to a backup system at Greater Valley EMS.
“We had a dispatcher who lives in the Valley. … He heard that the field units that were out were having difficulty communicating with county, so he went to Greater Valley, which is our continuity of operations location, and he was dispatching from there while we brought the system back up online,” said Williams. “ … He was in that location and able to dispatch calls in roughly 20 minutes.”
He added that Penelec had prioritized emergency communications before working to restore residential power, which was out at around 5,900 homes Thursday morning due to downed wires from fallen trees and limbs. By around 4:30 p.m., 2,800 homes remained without power. Barring any additional severe weather events, power was expected to be fully restored by 11 p.m.
“We’re not newbies to these types of event unfortunately, so we were prepared to handle it,” said Williams, “but it did throw quite a monkey wrench into things last night.”
Speaking about the storms during Thursday’s Bradford County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Doug McLinko said he had never experienced anything like it at his Wysox Township home.
“It was absolutely horrible,” McLinko said. “God bless the power workers.”
Williams, citing National Weather Service information, said wind gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour fronted the storms as they swept into the area.
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller applauded county and local emergency personnel who not only had to deal with a variety of calls for downed trees and power lines, but also a house fire at one point.
“Not only did our 911 emergency services people do an outstanding job through a very stressful situation, but also our local first responders and community fire departments stepped up,” said Miller.
Also Thursday, the Bradford County Public Safety Department partnered with Child Hunger Outreach Partners to provide a pop-up food pantry to the Canton Borough community, where 768 customers went without power — some for nearly 24 hours — from Tuesday to Wednesday. This was due to a large tree that fell on lines and two major circuits that ended up damaged due to stormy weather. A dumpster was also provided at the Canton Borough Garage for those who needed to discard food that went bad with the 90 degree temperatures.
Williams thanked Canton Borough and CHOP for their efforts as part of the outreach.
