The Athens Area School District Board of Education appointed Natalile Smart to fill the vacancy created when Lonnie Stethers stepped down in June.
During her interview, Smart said she thought the teaching staff was one of the strengths of the district, while citing the budget as one of the challenges the district faces.
“Funding has to be looked at in new ways,” she said.
She also voiced her concern about threats created by charter schools, as well as the need to integrate technology during the interview.
Smart was appointed to the Board by a 5-3 vote.
“It’s an exciting time and a daunting time to be joining the Board,” she said. “I think it’s really important that I lend my support, because there are a lot of discussions and decisions that have to take place. I just want to help and be a part of the community.”
Jeff Nason, an Athens Borough Council member, was also interviewed.
