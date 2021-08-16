WAVERLY — After contracting out the mowing and leaf-raking of the village cemeteries for the past several years, trustees are exploring hiring its own staff for those and possibly other duties next year.
The discussion arose after inquiries from Ron Keene of the Friends of the Waverly Cemeteries regarding needing more help to maintain the village’s cemeteries.
Mayor Patrick Ayres explained that the municipality is spending $41,000 for mowing services at the cemeteries this year. Before the village used a contractor for the service, cemetery maintenance duties were filled by one full-time and one part-time position.
“I’m not knocking the quality of the work,” Ayres said. “It’s hard work and they do a great job over there. I’ve met with the contractor a number of times, and he cares very much about the cemeteries.
“But $41,000 is a lot of money,” he continued. “So I just think we should look at it, explore our options and see what else we can get if we were to bring more staff on board for it.”
Ayres assigned trustees Kasey Traub and Jerry Sinsabaugh to meet with village department heads and Keene to explore the proposal, and an update is expected at next month’s meeting on Sept. 14.
