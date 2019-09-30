WAVERLY — Over 100 people gathered Sunday in celebration of completed renovations at the Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly.
Renovations were extensive, ranging from the addition of a social hall with large windows and sanctuary renovations as well as numerous bathrooms, offices, and educational rooms divided by age group.
Upstairs, the removal of a tile drop ceiling revealed original woodwork in a cathedral-type ceiling — all of which was renovated.
The overhaul of the church represents a large milestone in the storied history that reaches back to the mid-1800s.
While the first Presbyterian church in the Valley was founded in 1812 in East Waverly, the beginnings of the church on Park Avenue was erected in 1849. The current sanctuary was built in 1885, at a cost of $15,000.
“Here we are, on Sept. 29, 2019, dedicating our church once again,” said Rev. Sharan Knoell. “134 years after the dedication of the sanctuary and 95 years after the dedication of the social hall — almost to the day.”
Knoell said that during the process of merging the separate Valley churches into one, the goal was to have a permanent church home with enough space to accommodate current activities while establishing space for future growth.
“It was important that our worship space felt sacred, our fellowship hall was warm and inviting, our classrooms were child-friendly and that our building was accessible to people of all physical capabilities,” she said. “Through discernment, hard work, persistence, resilience and God’s blessing, we now have this beautiful new and renovated structure which we dedicate to serve God, our congregation and the community.”
Included in the renovation was the refreshing of a large basement space, which is used by local groups like the Boy Scouts, said Project Manager Mark Middaugh.
“We give thanks to God for the hands that built this building — whether those hands supplied building materials ... donated funds ... worked on the actual construction or whether those hands were folded in prayer,” Knoell said.
Thanks and acknowledgement were given to the several teams and committees involved throughout the process.
Special thanks were given to architect Andy Harding, Middaugh, Warren Croft of Croft Lumber Company, craftsman Rob Bennett, Parsons Pipe Organ Builders, the Barber family, the Elisabeth Bouton Estate, and Legacy Bequests.
