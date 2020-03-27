TOWANDA — While the coronavirus crisis keeps more and more people indoors and away from public spaces, counties such as Bradford still have business to attend to — leading the county commissioners to broadcast their bimonthly meeting live over Facebook to encourage public participation from the health and safety of their homes.
“We are streaming our meeting to ensure the safety of county residents through this COVID-19 crisis,” said Commissioner Daryl Miller. “We also encourage residents to continue doing the things that we’ve echoed several times before, such as consistent hand-washing and maintaining social distancing. And we are doing everything we can on our end to stop the spread.”
Among those measures including the closing of the county courthouse to the general public, along with disallowing camping at county parks until May 15, Miller explained. The parks remain open for daytime use, however — outside of using the parks for large social gatherings.
In response to a community question regarding specifically where or which Bradford County residents have tested positive, commissioners explained that they do not even know who has it — and that they only relay the information that they receive from the state department of health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the latest information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are now two confirmed coronavirus cases in Bradford County.
“As for community leaders — and I can’t speak for everyone and this is just my own personal opinion — but if I were to test positive for the virus, I will state so publicly and self-quarantine,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “You’ve seen some other national leaders come forward during this time, and I believe it’s my duty as an elected official to come out with that information if that becomes the case.”
Miller and Commissioner Ed Bustin concurred with McLinko’s statement.
“In a sense, we need to act like our neighbors have it,” Bustin added. “We need to be taking these precautions regardless of who has it. Knowing the identity of the person who has it won’t change what I’m doing, because I’m already doing those things away. Because that’s how you stop this thing.”
