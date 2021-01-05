Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump recently signed into law H.R. 4279, Congressman Fred Keller’s bill to designate the Post Office in Laceyville, Pennsylvania as the “Melinda Gene Piccotti Office” in honor of the late Mindy Piccotti, an Air Force veteran who founded Hunts for Healing.
Started in 2009, Hunts for Healing aims to help wounded soldiers returning from military missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and other combat veterans transition back into civilian life by allowing them to experience the joys of hunting, including social interaction and camaraderie.
The Hunts for Healing team is completely volunteer based, made up of veterans and community members committed to supporting America’s men and women in uniform.
“Today, is an exciting day for our veteran community, the residents of Laceyville, Mindy’s family, and every person whose life has been touched by Mindy’s outstanding work,” Keller said when the bill was signed into law on Dec. 22.
“Mindy was a community leader who cared deeply about making sure our wounded veterans had the support they need to recover from and overcome their injuries,” Keller continued. “Mindy built an organization that continues to grow, making an important impact in our community. I thank President Trump for signing this bill into law and for allowing us to finally give Mindy the recognition she deserves for her lifetime of service.”
