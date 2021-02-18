The rise in case numbers and deaths due to complications from COVID-19 have slowed in the region, but the virus is still active and precautions are still in order.
Bradford County is up to 3,553 confirmed cases with an additional 636 probable cases. Probable cases are defined by the Centers for Disease Control as “showing symptoms and having contact with an infected person, or meeting one of those criteria and testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, rather than for the virus itself.”
The death toll related to the COVID-19 virus in Bradford County stands at 73.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now up to 757 confirmed cases. There are also 59 probable cases, according to the Department of Health.
Athens (18810) is up to 469 with an additional 52 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
Canton — 262 with 35 additional cases considered probable.
Columbia Cross Roads — 125 with 14 additional cases considered probable.
Gillett — 208 with 23 additional cases considered probable.
Milan — 77 with 10 additional cases considered probable.
Monroeton — 88 with 11 additional cases considered probable.
New Albany — 70 with 12 additional cases considered probable.
Rome — 113 with 12 additional cases considered probable.
Towanda — 423 with 74 additional cases considered probable.
Troy — 389 with 39 additional cases considered probable.
Ulster — 120 with 24 additional cases considered probable.
Wyalusing — 171 with 32 additional cases considered probable.
Tioga County, Pa. has a few notable numbers as well. The county has had 2,133 confirmed cases and another 253 are considered probable. Despite having fewer cases than Bradford County, Tioga County’s death toll is 94.
Wellsboro has 617 confirmed cases with 71 probable cases.
Mansfield stands at 274 cases with 27 probable.
Westfield has 148 cases with 20 probable.
Bloosburg has 128 cases with 12 probable.
Tioga County, N.Y., which held at 64 deaths for better than a month is now sitting at a death toll of 69 related to the virus.
There have now been 2,755 confirmed cases since March while 2,603 individuals have recovered.
The county is reporting only 83 active cases.
The death toll related to the COVID-19 virus in Chemung County is now up to 75 according to the Department of Health.
The county now has 6,324 cases since last March with 6,199 recoveries. Currently there are 50 people hospitalized to fight the virus.
In the Morning Times’ coverage area, the Town of Chemung has had 184 cases with 182 recoveries and Van Etten stands at 58 cases and 51 recoveries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.