ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Chemung Town Clerk is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing items from Walmart on 23 separate occasions between January and June.
Natasha Lynn Conklin, 34, has been charged with retail theft, a third degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor.
According to Athens Township Police, an officer was called to Walmart on June 13 where the store’s Asset Protection Associate had Conklin detained for an alleged retail theft.
The Asset Protection Associate then told police that they had seen Conklin commit retail theft multiple times in the past and “had begun to document the incidents and would be going back in their system to look for other times now that they had an ID on Conklin,” the police affidavit states.
On Aug. 16, an officer met with the Walmart APA and was provided with dates, video footage, receipts, register numbers and totals for the times they had observed Conklin allegedly commit retail theft.
There was a total of 23 times that Walmart alleged Conklin had committed retail theft, including the June 13 incident, for a total of $1,371.33.
According to police, Conklin was identified in the videos “skip scanning” products.
“Conklin can be seen scanning an item and quickly following it with another item before the system has a chance to be ready to scan the next item. She then bags both items as if she scanned both of them,” the affidavit states.
Walmart’s Asset Protection Associate provided receipts of what Conklin paid for and also provided the items she did not pay for including item names, bar codes, and totals. These items that she did not pay for can be seen on video footage, according to police.
The amount of thefts per visit range from $1.72 to $137.40, according to the affidavit.
Conklin was placed on leave by the Town of Chemung following her arrest.
“The town clerk is now off on administrative leave and the bank account has been frozen just for the sake of an over abundance of caution. It’s not that we suspect anything,” Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter said back in September.
Conklin is now back at work after the forensic audit of her records found everything in order, according to Richter.
Conklin was re-elected as the Town of Chemung Clerk in 2017. Her current term runs through 2021.
