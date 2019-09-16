TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners cleared the floor for the election board during their meeting Thursday so a petition to relocate the Pike Township polling place could be heard.
Specifically, the petition requested that the Pike Township polling place be relocated from the township building to the Parish House of the United Church of Christ.
However, the problem with the request is that the Parish House is located in Leraysville Borough.
Linda Russell and Kathy Bresnan, who brought forth the petition, explained that the move was needed as the township building has extremely limited space — which has shrunk even further with the new voting machines purchased by the county earlier this year — and is quite difficult for elderly and disabled people to navigate.
“We did the best we could to accommodate everyone in the spring,” Bresnan said. “But there just isn’t enough room for people to wait in line. There’s also no room for poll watchers whatsoever. And if there’s a constable, which we had several times, they would literally have to stand in the back of the room near the machines were, and we were worried about confidentiality and privacy.”
Bresnan added that the Borough of Leraysville is located in the center of Pike Township, giving residents a central location from which to vote.
She explained that two other facilities, which are located in Pike Township, were also considered — one of which was the local VFW. However, due to the organization’s serving of alcohol, a polling place is not allowed to be set up there. The other location was the church community hall where voting used to be held, but the facility does not have public bathroom and a past fall in the parking lot made the location a safety hazard.
“The Parish House is a large community room that is used for parties and events,” Bresnan said. “It’s probably got 50 percent more square footage than what we have now and would easily support our needs and the needs of the community. It’s handicap-accessible and has handicap parking as well as two public restrooms.”
The election board sympathized with the plight of the township residents, but board members agreed that they were unsure of the legality of setting up a polling place that was technically outside the township borders.
As such, the matter was tabled, and board members agreed to meet with petitioners at the various possible locations and look into possible exceptions in the law.
