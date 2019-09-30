Strong 5K turnout highlights power of community

WAVERLY — Approximately 150 people hit the streets with sneakers on Saturday morning for one of the newest members of their community.
The Baby Bristol 5K Fun Run/Walk kicked off from the Waverly High School that morning, taking runners and walkers through the warm, early-autumn village streets to benefit Bristol Harvey.
Bristol is the infant daughter of Nate and Stephanie Harvey, both of whom have found their callings in helping others, as Nate is a Waverly police officer and Stephanie is a third-grade teacher at the Waverly Central School District.
The event was spearheaded by the Waverly Police Benevolent Association, Waverly Teachers Association and Waverly Recreation.
District Superintendent Eric Knolles noted, however, that the event was a community effort.
“There’s just all kinds of members of the community that helped out with this event,” he said. “We have Greater Valley EMS here, the police department, the fire department, the Waverly VFW — just lots of different organizations helping a family that does a lot for the community.”
Nate added that the kindness extended from the community has been “overwhelming.”
“It’s just amazing to live in a community like this that comes together when people need it,” he said.
Support for the family was also provided via basket raffles later on in the day at the Waverly Fall Fest.
