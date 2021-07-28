Former Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from the Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Service while he was the company's CEO.
Carman was the CEO and had complete control of the finances at Western Alliance from 2014 to 2019. He was also the Bradford County Coroner throughout that time.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office conducted a joint investigation, including an audit which they say found Carman had stolen $431,913 from Western Alliance.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Carman on Wednesday and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
The former county coroner was arrainged by District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and bail was set at $175,000. Carman was remanded to the Bradford County Jail.
Carman resigned as county coroner on June 30 after screenshots of an alleged conversation appearing to be between Carman and a man posing as a 15-year-old boy started to spread on social media.
A man who calls himself the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” then posted a video on Youtube showing him confronting a man who appears to be Carman outside of a gas station in Kingston, Pennsylvania.
When the man in the video says he’s going to call the police, the man who appears to be Carman said “I didn’t send you anything inappropriate, nor did I tell you I would meet you.”
The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office is reportedly investigating that case.
