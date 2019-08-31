NICHOLS — Apparently, bank robberies are not just for movies or the Old West. But, either way, would-be robbers still have to answer to the sheriff.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that it had responded to a report of an armed bank robbery that had occurred at the Community Bank in Nichols at approximately 12:15 p.m. that afternoon.
The sheriff’s office also reported that it had three subjects in custody as of Friday afternoon.
The office’s investigation is continuing. Attempts to reach the sheriff’s office or the bank for more information on Friday were unsuccessful.
