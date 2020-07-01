HARRISBURG — A new case of COVID-19 was reported in Bradford County on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 57, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Six of the cases are probable, and 51 are confirmed.
There have been 21 cases in Sayre, the most in the county.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of coronavirus.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen nearly 86,000 cases of coronavirus and over 6,600 have died.
In New York, Chemung County also reported a new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
The county has now seen 114 total cases, though only two are active.
Three people have died due to complications of the virus, and 109 have recovered.
The number of cases in Tioga County remained at 154, according to a press release.
Nine of those cases are currently active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 121, with 45 coming from Elderwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.